Critical Comparison: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) vs. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) shares are up more than 49.17% this year and recently decreased -0.04% or -$0.01 to settle at $23.39. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), on the other hand, is up 7.09% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $40.18 and has returned -0.37% during the past week.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Office industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, HDS is expected to grow at a -0.65% annual rate. All else equal, DEA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.68% for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). DEA’s ROI is 1.80% while HDS has a ROI of 15.20%. The interpretation is that HDS’s business generates a higher return on investment than DEA’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. DEA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.83. Comparatively, HDS’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, DEA’s free cash flow was 0.04% while HDS converted 2.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HDS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DEA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.86 versus a D/E of 1.62 for HDS. HDS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DEA trades at a forward P/E of 334.14, a P/B of 1.60, and a P/S of 8.21, compared to a forward P/E of 12.86, a P/B of 4.98, and a P/S of 1.07 for HDS. DEA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DEA is currently priced at a -5.19% to its one-year price target of 24.67. Comparatively, HDS is -11.83% relative to its price target of 45.57. This suggests that HDS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. DEA has a beta of 0.63 and HDS’s beta is 1.09. DEA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DEA has a short ratio of 5.93 compared to a short interest of 2.03 for HDS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HDS.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) beats Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HDS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, HDS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, HDS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HDS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.