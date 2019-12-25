Critical Comparison: Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) vs. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares are up more than 8.47% this year and recently increased 1.37% or $0.35 to settle at $25.87. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE), on the other hand, is up 31.35% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $34.02 and has returned -1.22% during the past week.

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) and Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DT to grow earnings at a 46.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DRE is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, DT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 82.61% for Duke Realty Corporation (DRE). DT’s ROI is -7.80% while DRE has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that DRE’s business generates a higher return on investment than DT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.98. Comparatively, DRE’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, DT’s free cash flow was -0.06% while DRE converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DRE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.64 versus a D/E of 0.56 for DRE. DT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DT trades at a forward P/E of 83.99, a P/B of 7.70, and a P/S of 14.57, compared to a forward P/E of 59.17, a P/B of 2.49, and a P/S of 12.35 for DRE. DT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DT is currently priced at a -6.94% to its one-year price target of 27.80. Comparatively, DRE is -7.98% relative to its price target of 36.97. This suggests that DRE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DT has a short ratio of 4.37 compared to a short interest of 2.42 for DRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DRE.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) beats Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DRE is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DRE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DRE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DRE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.