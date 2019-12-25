CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) vs. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): Which is the Better Investment?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares are up more than 137.59% this year and recently decreased -0.26% or -$0.18 to settle at $67.88. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), on the other hand, is up 60.23% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $64.99 and has returned 5.32% during the past week.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, MTZ is expected to grow at a 12.36% annual rate. All else equal, MTZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.3% for MasTec, Inc. (MTZ). CRSP’s ROI is -40.70% while MTZ has a ROI of 10.90%. The interpretation is that MTZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRSP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CRSP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.27. Comparatively, MTZ’s free cash flow per share was +0.82. On a percent-of-sales basis, CRSP’s free cash flow was 4.02% while MTZ converted 0.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRSP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CRSP has a current ratio of 8.30 compared to 1.60 for MTZ. This means that CRSP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CRSP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.79 for MTZ. MTZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CRSP trades at a P/B of 6.29, and a P/S of 18.35, compared to a forward P/E of 11.76, a P/B of 2.92, and a P/S of 0.66 for MTZ. CRSP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CRSP is currently priced at a -12.41% to its one-year price target of 77.50. Comparatively, MTZ is -15.09% relative to its price target of 76.54. This suggests that MTZ is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CRSP has a short ratio of 3.63 compared to a short interest of 9.27 for MTZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CRSP.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MTZ has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, MTZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, MTZ is more undervalued relative to its price target.