Corning Incorporated (GLW) and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS) Go Head-to-head

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares are down more than -3.61% this year and recently increased 0.38% or $0.11 to settle at $29.12. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:LTS), on the other hand, is up 48.50% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $3.46 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:LTS) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Electronics industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GLW to grow earnings at a 6.74% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LTS is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, LTS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.12% for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS). GLW’s ROI is 6.50% while LTS has a ROI of 8.80%. The interpretation is that LTS’s business generates a higher return on investment than GLW’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GLW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.20. Comparatively, LTS’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, GLW’s free cash flow was 1.36% while LTS converted 1.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GLW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GLW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.61 versus a D/E of 1.27 for LTS. LTS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GLW trades at a forward P/E of 15.77, a P/B of 2.10, and a P/S of 1.93, compared to a forward P/E of 57.67, a P/B of 1.99, and a P/S of 0.36 for LTS. GLW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GLW is currently priced at a -7.47% to its one-year price target of 31.47. Comparatively, LTS is -30.8% relative to its price target of 5.00. This suggests that LTS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GLW has a beta of 1.15 and LTS’s beta is 1.91. GLW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GLW has a short ratio of 5.37 compared to a short interest of 0.52 for LTS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LTS.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) beats Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:LTS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GLW is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.