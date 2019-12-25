Comparing Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) and The New York Times Company (NYT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares are down more than -46.05% this year and recently increased 1.82% or $0.15 to settle at $8.40. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT), on the other hand, is up 46.66% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $32.69 and has returned -0.52% during the past week.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) and The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Industrial industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect UNIT to grow earnings at a 6.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NYT is expected to grow at a 4.40% annual rate. All else equal, UNIT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 14% for The New York Times Company (NYT). UNIT’s ROI is 10.10% while NYT has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that NYT’s business generates a higher return on investment than UNIT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. UNIT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, NYT’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNIT’s free cash flow was 21.63% while NYT converted 2.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNIT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. UNIT has a current ratio of 0.20 compared to 1.40 for NYT. This means that NYT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

UNIT trades at a P/S of 1.53, compared to a forward P/E of 40.21, a P/B of 4.95, and a P/S of 3.05 for NYT. UNIT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. UNIT is currently priced at a 16.5% to its one-year price target of 7.21. Comparatively, NYT is -0.18% relative to its price target of 32.75. This suggests that NYT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. UNIT has a beta of 1.15 and NYT’s beta is 1.17. UNIT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. UNIT has a short ratio of 9.04 compared to a short interest of 15.69 for NYT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNIT.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) beats The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNIT is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UNIT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, UNIT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.