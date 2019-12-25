Comparing Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) and Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) shares are up more than 59.40% this year and recently increased 1.92% or $0.08 to settle at $4.24. Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY), on the other hand, is down -21.60% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $19.45 and has returned -0.31% during the past week.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) are the two most active stocks in the Shipping industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TNP to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TVTY is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, All else equal, the two stocks’ identical expected growth rates would imply a similar potential for capital appreciation..

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 19.78% for Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY). TNP’s ROI is -0.90% while TVTY has a ROI of 26.70%. The interpretation is that TVTY’s business generates a higher return on investment than TNP’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TNP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.80. Comparatively, TVTY’s free cash flow per share was +0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, TNP’s free cash flow was 0.01% while TVTY converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TNP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TNP has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.90 for TVTY. This means that TNP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TNP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.09 versus a D/E of 1.90 for TVTY. TVTY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TNP trades at a forward P/E of 3.75, a P/B of 0.26, and a P/S of 0.65, compared to a forward P/E of 9.04, a P/B of 1.71, and a P/S of 0.92 for TVTY. TNP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TNP is currently priced at a -15.2% to its one-year price target of 5.00. Comparatively, TVTY is -37.54% relative to its price target of 31.14. This suggests that TVTY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TNP has a beta of 1.29 and TVTY’s beta is 1.17. TVTY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TNP has a short ratio of 0.62 compared to a short interest of 17.07 for TVTY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TNP.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) beats Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TNP has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TNP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TNP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.