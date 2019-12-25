Comparing Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) and Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares are down more than -19.73% this year and recently increased 1.42% or $0.38 to settle at $27.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), on the other hand, is up 3.89% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $20.42 and has returned -3.29% during the past week.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) and Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TPR to grow earnings at a 3.81% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PDCO is expected to grow at a 3.26% annual rate. All else equal, TPR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.69% for Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO). TPR’s ROI is 12.90% while PDCO has a ROI of 5.00%. The interpretation is that TPR’s business generates a higher return on investment than PDCO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.57. Comparatively, PDCO’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, TPR’s free cash flow was -2.61% while PDCO converted -0.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PDCO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TPR has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 1.60 for PDCO. This means that TPR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TPR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.52 versus a D/E of 0.46 for PDCO. TPR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TPR trades at a forward P/E of 9.91, a P/B of 2.50, and a P/S of 1.28, compared to a forward P/E of 14.03, a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 0.35 for PDCO. TPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TPR is currently priced at a -7.13% to its one-year price target of 29.17. Comparatively, PDCO is -2.25% relative to its price target of 20.89. This suggests that TPR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TPR has a beta of 1.03 and PDCO’s beta is 1.36. TPR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TPR has a short ratio of 2.29 compared to a short interest of 14.52 for PDCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TPR.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) beats Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TPR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. TPR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TPR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.