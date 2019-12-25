Comparing Phillips 66 (PSX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares are up more than 30.78% this year and recently decreased -0.60% or -$0.68 to settle at $112.67. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), on the other hand, is down -62.61% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $4.45 and has returned -60.90% during the past week.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PSX to grow earnings at a -3.85% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Phillips 66 (PSX) has an EBITDA margin of 4.72%. This suggests that PSX underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PSX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.87. Comparatively, MITO’s free cash flow per share was -.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PSX has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.40 for MITO. This means that MITO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PSX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.48 versus a D/E of 4.54 for MITO. MITO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PSX trades at a forward P/E of 10.50, a P/B of 2.04, and a P/S of 0.47, compared to a P/B of 40.45, for MITO. PSX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PSX is currently priced at a -12.85% to its one-year price target of 129.29. Comparatively, MITO is -80.79% relative to its price target of 23.17. This suggests that MITO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PSX has a short ratio of 2.18 compared to a short interest of 0.28 for MITO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MITO.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) beats Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MITO is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MITO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, MITO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MITO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.