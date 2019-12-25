Comparing Novartis AG (NVS) and Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) shares are up more than 23.43% this year and recently increased 0.62% or $0.58 to settle at $94.87. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM), on the other hand, is down -15.24% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $4.84 and has returned -3.59% during the past week.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) and Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NVS to grow earnings at a 9.38% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Novartis AG (NVS) has an EBITDA margin of 27.05%. This suggests that NVS underlying business is more profitable NVS’s ROI is 11.50% while ETM has a ROI of -8.10%. The interpretation is that NVS’s business generates a higher return on investment than ETM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NVS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.82. Comparatively, ETM’s free cash flow per share was +0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, NVS’s free cash flow was 7.84% while ETM converted 1.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NVS has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.90 for ETM. This means that ETM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NVS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.57 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ETM. NVS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NVS trades at a forward P/E of 16.54, a P/B of 4.10, and a P/S of 4.82, compared to a forward P/E of 4.56, a P/B of 0.48, and a P/S of 0.44 for ETM. NVS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NVS is currently priced at a -6.07% to its one-year price target of 101.00. Comparatively, ETM is -22.56% relative to its price target of 6.25. This suggests that ETM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NVS has a beta of 0.61 and ETM’s beta is 1.41. NVS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NVS has a short ratio of 1.53 compared to a short interest of 13.20 for ETM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVS.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) beats Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NVS is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, NVS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.