Comparing New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares are up more than 5.26% this year and recently decreased -0.96% or -$0.06 to settle at $6.20. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), on the other hand, is down -29.05% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $5.25 and has returned -5.75% during the past week.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NYMT to grow earnings at a 6.64% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PACB is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, PACB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has an EBITDA margin of 418.89%. This suggests that NYMT underlying business is more profitable NYMT’s ROI is 0.70% while PACB has a ROI of -78.40%. The interpretation is that NYMT’s business generates a higher return on investment than PACB’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NYMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, PACB’s free cash flow per share was -0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, NYMT’s free cash flow was -0.01% while PACB converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NYMT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NYMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 11.63 versus a D/E of 0.30 for PACB. NYMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NYMT trades at a forward P/E of 8.14, a P/B of 0.95, and a P/S of 2.57, compared to a P/B of 15.91, and a P/S of 10.22 for PACB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NYMT is currently priced at a 0.49% to its one-year price target of 6.17. Comparatively, PACB is -28.86% relative to its price target of 7.38. This suggests that PACB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NYMT has a beta of 0.78 and PACB’s beta is 1.72. NYMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NYMT has a short ratio of 2.16 compared to a short interest of 10.88 for PACB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NYMT.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) beats Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NYMT is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, NYMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, NYMT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.