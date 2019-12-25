Comparing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) and Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares are up more than 76.14% this year and recently decreased -0.39% or -$0.05 to settle at $12.77. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), on the other hand, is up 287.56% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $77.59 and has returned 13.67% during the past week.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LX to grow earnings at a 2.36% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has an EBITDA margin of 16.68%. This suggests that LX underlying business is more profitable

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. LX has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 106.90 for KRTX. This means that KRTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KRTX. LX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LX trades at a forward P/E of 5.16, a P/B of 2.65, and a P/S of 1.44, compared to a P/B of 10.93, for KRTX. LX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. LX is currently priced at a -29.91% to its one-year price target of 18.22. Comparatively, KRTX is -34.25% relative to its price target of 118.00. This suggests that KRTX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LX has a short ratio of 1.90 compared to a short interest of 0.51 for KRTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KRTX.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) beats LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. KRTX is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KRTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, KRTX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KRTX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.