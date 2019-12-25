Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) vs. UDR, Inc. (UDR): Comparing the Industrial Metals & Minerals Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares are down more than -9.12% this year and recently increased 1.80% or $0.26 to settle at $14.74. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), on the other hand, is up 15.75% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $45.86 and has returned -0.99% during the past week.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BVN to grow earnings at a 18.43% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 78.71% for UDR, Inc. (UDR). BVN’s ROI is 0.80% while UDR has a ROI of 5.50%. The interpretation is that UDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than BVN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BVN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, UDR’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, BVN’s free cash flow was 4.14% while UDR converted 5.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BVN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 1.23 for UDR. UDR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BVN trades at a forward P/E of 19.58, a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 4.82, compared to a forward P/E of 120.68, a P/B of 4.14, and a P/S of 12.02 for UDR. BVN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BVN is currently priced at a -7.53% to its one-year price target of 15.94. Comparatively, UDR is -9.99% relative to its price target of 50.95. This suggests that UDR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BVN has a beta of 0.45 and UDR’s beta is 0.36. UDR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BVN has a short ratio of 4.31 compared to a short interest of 3.39 for UDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UDR.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) beats Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UDR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BVN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UDR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UDR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.