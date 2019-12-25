Choosing Between The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares are up more than 27.58% this year and recently decreased -0.90% or -$1.98 to settle at $219.21. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG), on the other hand, is up 13.98% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $7.42 and has returned -0.67% during the past week.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) are the two most active stocks in the Home Improvement Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HD to grow earnings at a 8.38% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SMFG is expected to grow at a 2.70% annual rate. All else equal, HD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has an EBITDA margin of 16.36%. This suggests that HD underlying business is more profitable HD’s ROI is 44.00% while SMFG has a ROI of 3.00%. The interpretation is that HD’s business generates a higher return on investment than SMFG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, SMFG’s free cash flow per share was +1176.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, HD’s free cash flow was 0.03% while SMFG converted 21589.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SMFG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HD trades at a forward P/E of 20.73, and a P/S of 2.15, compared to a forward P/E of 7.42, a P/B of 0.51, and a P/S of 2.19 for SMFG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. HD is currently priced at a -6.03% to its one-year price target of 233.28. Comparatively, SMFG is -36.96% relative to its price target of 11.77. This suggests that SMFG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HD has a beta of 1.00 and SMFG’s beta is 1.26. HD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HD has a short ratio of 1.92 compared to a short interest of 1.34 for SMFG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SMFG.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HD is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,