Choosing Between Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) and Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares are down more than -12.79% this year and recently decreased -5.47% or -$0.3 to settle at $5.18. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI), on the other hand, is up 82.26% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $9.04 and has returned -1.31% during the past week.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PEI to grow earnings at a 1.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LCI is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, LCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 61.86% for Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI). PEI’s ROI is -4.20% while LCI has a ROI of -17.70%. The interpretation is that PEI’s business generates a higher return on investment than LCI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEI’s free cash flow was 0% while LCI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PEI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PEI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.64 versus a D/E of 2.27 for LCI. PEI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PEI trades at a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 1.16, compared to a forward P/E of 6.04, a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 0.58 for LCI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PEI is currently priced at a 3.6% to its one-year price target of 5.00. Comparatively, LCI is -21.39% relative to its price target of 11.50. This suggests that LCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PEI has a beta of 1.21 and LCI’s beta is 2.12. PEI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PEI has a short ratio of 28.77 compared to a short interest of 13.58 for LCI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LCI.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LCI generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. LCI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LCI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.