Choosing Between PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) and Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares are down more than -38.12% this year and recently decreased -3.98% or -$0.98 to settle at $23.67. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), on the other hand, is up 136.64% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $148.75 and has returned 3.85% during the past week.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PD to grow earnings at a 30.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COUP is expected to grow at a 58.37% annual rate. All else equal, COUP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) has an EBITDA margin of 51.17%. This suggests that PD underlying business is more profitable PD’s ROI is 61.40% while COUP has a ROI of -9.60%. The interpretation is that PD’s business generates a higher return on investment than COUP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, PD’s free cash flow was 0% while COUP converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. PD has a current ratio of 3.70 compared to 2.10 for COUP. This means that PD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.60 for COUP. COUP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PD trades at a P/B of 5.90, and a P/S of 11.82, compared to a forward P/E of 313.82, a P/B of 20.40, and a P/S of 26.36 for COUP. PD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PD is currently priced at a -16.95% to its one-year price target of 28.50. Comparatively, COUP is -8.71% relative to its price target of 162.95. This suggests that PD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PD has a short ratio of 3.30 compared to a short interest of 5.79 for COUP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PD.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) beats Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.