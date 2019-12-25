Choosing Between Medtronic plc (MDT) and Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) shares are up more than 25.21% this year and recently increased 0.13% or $0.15 to settle at $113.89. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL), on the other hand, is down -8.20% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $15.01 and has returned 0.20% during the past week.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MDT to grow earnings at a 7.63% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Medtronic plc (MDT) has an EBITDA margin of 29.47%. This suggests that MDT underlying business is more profitable MDT’s ROI is 7.00% while PVTL has a ROI of -11.70%. The interpretation is that MDT’s business generates a higher return on investment than PVTL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MDT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, PVTL’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDT’s free cash flow was 2.81% while PVTL converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MDT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. MDT has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 2.50 for PVTL. This means that MDT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MDT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PVTL. MDT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MDT trades at a forward P/E of 18.87, a P/B of 3.02, and a P/S of 4.94, compared to a forward P/E of 217.54, a P/B of 3.06, and a P/S of 5.66 for PVTL. MDT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MDT is currently priced at a -6.83% to its one-year price target of 122.24. Comparatively, PVTL is 3.52% relative to its price target of 14.50. This suggests that MDT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MDT has a short ratio of 2.93 compared to a short interest of 3.04 for PVTL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MDT.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) beats Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MDT is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MDT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MDT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MDT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.