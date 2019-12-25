Choosing Between Infosys Limited (INFY) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), on the other hand, is up 8.75% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $17.27 and has returned -0.14% during the past week.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect INFY to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ROIC is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, All else equal, the two stocks’ identical expected growth rates would imply a similar potential for capital appreciation..

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 70.31% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC). INFY’s ROI is 19.30% while ROIC has a ROI of 4.10%. The interpretation is that INFY’s business generates a higher return on investment than ROIC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. INFY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.70. Comparatively, ROIC’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, INFY’s free cash flow was 169.06% while ROIC converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INFY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

INFY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 1.21 for ROIC. ROIC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

INFY trades at a forward P/E of 17.29, a P/B of 5.14, and a P/S of 3.56, compared to a forward P/E of 49.63, a P/B of 1.68, and a P/S of 6.76 for ROIC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. INFY is currently priced at a -7.55% to its one-year price target of 11.13. Comparatively, ROIC is -11.25% relative to its price target of 19.46. This suggests that ROIC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. INFY has a beta of 0.43 and ROIC’s beta is 0.69. INFY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. INFY has a short ratio of 2.96 compared to a short interest of 5.48 for ROIC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INFY.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) beats Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INFY generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, INFY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, INFY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.