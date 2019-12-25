Choosing Between Colfax Corporation (CFX) and AAR Corp. (AIR)

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) shares are up more than 72.20% this year and recently increased 1.18% or $0.42 to settle at $35.99. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), on the other hand, is up 28.49% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $47.98 and has returned 6.69% during the past week.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) and AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CFX to grow earnings at a 1.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AIR is expected to grow at a 16.75% annual rate. All else equal, AIR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.99% for AAR Corp. (AIR). CFX’s ROI is 5.00% while AIR has a ROI of 8.40%. The interpretation is that AIR’s business generates a higher return on investment than CFX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CFX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, AIR’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, CFX’s free cash flow was 0.45% while AIR converted 0.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CFX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CFX has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 2.60 for AIR. This means that AIR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CFX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.35 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AIR. CFX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CFX trades at a forward P/E of 16.39, a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 1.23, compared to a forward P/E of 16.06, a P/B of 1.80, and a P/S of 0.78 for AIR. CFX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CFX is currently priced at a -7.12% to its one-year price target of 38.75. Comparatively, AIR is -5.55% relative to its price target of 50.80. This suggests that CFX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CFX has a beta of 1.65 and AIR’s beta is 1.15. AIR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CFX has a short ratio of 10.37 compared to a short interest of 6.08 for AIR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AIR.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) beats Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AIR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AIR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, AIR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.