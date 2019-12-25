Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) vs. Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR): Breaking Down the Regional – Southeast Banks Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shares are up more than 6.50% this year and recently increased 0.85% or $0.15 to settle at $17.87. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), on the other hand, is up 24.43% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $7.59 and has returned 7.36% during the past week.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, EXTR is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, EXTR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.18% for Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR). CADE’s ROI is 18.80% while EXTR has a ROI of -5.00%. The interpretation is that CADE’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXTR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CADE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.46. Comparatively, EXTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, CADE’s free cash flow was 0.01% while EXTR converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CADE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CADE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.11 versus a D/E of 3.94 for EXTR. EXTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CADE trades at a forward P/E of 9.31, a P/B of 0.93, and a P/S of 2.86, compared to a forward P/E of 8.74, a P/B of 9.73, and a P/S of 0.91 for EXTR. CADE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CADE is currently priced at a -0.72% to its one-year price target of 18.00. Comparatively, EXTR is -17.95% relative to its price target of 9.25. This suggests that EXTR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CADE has a short ratio of 2.94 compared to a short interest of 4.70 for EXTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CADE.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) beats Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CADE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, CADE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.