Buy, Sell or Hold? Detail Analysis Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) or At RPC, Inc. (RES)?

The shares of Xcel Energy Inc. have increased by more than 27.91% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.76% or -$1.13 and now trades at $63.02. The shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES), has slumped by -48.83% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $5.05 and have been able to report a change of 8.60% over the past one week.

The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. and RPC, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. XEL has an EBITDA margin of 27.13%, this implies that the underlying business of XEL is more profitable. The ROI of XEL is 6.10% while that of RES is 17.30%. These figures suggest that RES ventures generate a higher ROI than that of XEL.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, XEL’s free cash flow per share is a negative -2.68.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for XEL is 0.70 and that of RES is 3.50. This implies that it is easier for XEL to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than RES. The debt ratio of XEL is 1.42 compared to 0.00 for RES. XEL can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than RES.

XEL currently trades at a forward P/E of 22.63, a P/B of 2.49, and a P/S of 2.90 while RES trades at a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 0.83. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, XEL is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of XEL is currently at a -2.58% to its one-year price target of 64.69. Looking at its rival pricing, RES is at a 15.3% relative to its price target of 4.38.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), XEL is given a 2.70 while 3.40 placed for RES. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for RES stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for XEL is 5.11 while that of RES is just 10.34. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for XEL stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. defeats that of RPC, Inc. when the two are compared, with XEL taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. XEL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, XEL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for XEL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.