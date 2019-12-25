Aramark (ARMK) vs. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Comparing the Specialty Eateries Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares are up more than 50.26% this year and recently decreased -0.34% or -$0.15 to settle at $43.53. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), on the other hand, is up 58.32% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $205.97 and has returned 0.95% during the past week.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Eateries industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ARMK to grow earnings at a 9.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EL is expected to grow at a 11.10% annual rate. All else equal, EL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.57% for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL). ARMK’s ROI is 7.70% while EL has a ROI of 23.10%. The interpretation is that EL’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARMK’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ARMK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.31. Comparatively, EL’s free cash flow per share was -1.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARMK’s free cash flow was 3.55% while EL converted -2.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARMK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ARMK has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.50 for EL. This means that EL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ARMK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.01 versus a D/E of 0.75 for EL. ARMK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ARMK trades at a forward P/E of 16.70, a P/B of 3.24, and a P/S of 0.67, compared to a forward P/E of 30.95, a P/B of 16.44, and a P/S of 4.80 for EL. ARMK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ARMK is currently priced at a -8.88% to its one-year price target of 47.77. Comparatively, EL is -1.26% relative to its price target of 208.59. This suggests that ARMK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ARMK has a beta of 0.86 and EL’s beta is 0.77. EL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ARMK has a short ratio of 4.19 compared to a short interest of 3.21 for EL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EL.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) beats Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EL has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ARMK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, EL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.