Analyzing Fundamentals and Technical: Walmart Inc. (WMT), RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

The shares of Walmart Inc. have increased by more than 27.78% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.05% or -$1.26 and now trades at $119.03. The shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA), has jumped by 110.85% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $5.44 and have been able to report a change of -2.68% over the past one week.

The stock of Walmart Inc. and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. WMT has an EBITDA margin of 6.41%, this implies that the underlying business of WMT is more profitable. The ROI of WMT is 10.50% while that of RADA is 0.10%. These figures suggest that WMT ventures generate a higher ROI than that of RADA.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, WMT’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.2.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for WMT is 0.80 and that of RADA is 3.40. This implies that it is easier for WMT to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than RADA. The debt ratio of WMT is 0.76 compared to 0.00 for RADA. WMT can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than RADA.

WMT currently trades at a forward P/E of 22.81, a P/B of 4.72, and a P/S of 0.65 while RADA trades at a P/B of 4.99, and a P/S of 5.47. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, WMT is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of WMT is currently at a -8.61% to its one-year price target of 130.24. Looking at its rival pricing, RADA is at a -39.56% relative to its price target of 9.00.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for WMT is 3.25 while that of RADA is just 1.53. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for RADA stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Walmart Inc. defeats that of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. when the two are compared, with WMT taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. WMT happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, WMT is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for WMT is better on when it is viewed on short interest.