Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Go Head-to-head

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) shares are up more than 20.14% this year and recently decreased -2.71% or -$0.02 to settle at $0.47. GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), on the other hand, is up 4.27% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $68.42 and has returned 0.66% during the past week.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) and GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, GDDY is expected to grow at a 37.00% annual rate. All else equal, GDDY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.24% for GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AMPE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, GDDY’s free cash flow per share was +0.96.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AMPE has a current ratio of 4.10 compared to 0.80 for GDDY. This means that AMPE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMPE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 3.60 for GDDY. GDDY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMPE trades at a P/B of 15.81, compared to a forward P/E of 64.67, a P/B of 17.91, and a P/S of 4.03 for GDDY. AMPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AMPE is currently priced at a -89.56% to its one-year price target of 4.50. Comparatively, GDDY is -20.94% relative to its price target of 86.54. This suggests that AMPE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AMPE has a beta of 0.82 and GDDY’s beta is 0.67. GDDY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AMPE has a short ratio of 17.81 compared to a short interest of 4.89 for GDDY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GDDY.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GDDY higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, AMPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GDDY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.