Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) and V.F. Corporation (VFC) Go Head-to-head

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares are up more than 35.92% this year and recently decreased -0.03% or -$0.01 to settle at $30.80. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), on the other hand, is up 46.47% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $98.35 and has returned 4.58% during the past week.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) are the two most active stocks in the Mortgage Investment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ALLY to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VFC is expected to grow at a 5.20% annual rate. All else equal, ALLY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.89% for V.F. Corporation (VFC). ALLY’s ROI is 6.80% while VFC has a ROI of 20.40%. The interpretation is that VFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than ALLY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ALLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, VFC’s free cash flow per share was -1.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALLY’s free cash flow was 0.22% while VFC converted -3.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALLY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ALLY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.68 versus a D/E of 0.56 for VFC. ALLY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ALLY trades at a forward P/E of 7.33, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 1.21, compared to a forward P/E of 25.38, a P/B of 8.42, and a P/S of 3.05 for VFC. ALLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ALLY is currently priced at a -19.18% to its one-year price target of 38.11. Comparatively, VFC is -3.04% relative to its price target of 101.43. This suggests that ALLY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ALLY has a beta of 1.26 and VFC’s beta is 1.19. VFC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ALLY has a short ratio of 3.18 compared to a short interest of 3.87 for VFC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALLY.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) beats V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALLY is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ALLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ALLY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ALLY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.