A Side-by-side Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU) and Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares are up more than 59.09% this year and recently decreased -1.06% or -$0.29 to settle at $27.14. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN), on the other hand, is down -73.48% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $0.34 and has returned 5.45% during the past week.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect WU to grow earnings at a 2.61% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. The Western Union Company (WU) has an EBITDA margin of 32.88%. This suggests that WU underlying business is more profitable WU’s ROI is 32.20% while LPCN has a ROI of -57.80%. The interpretation is that WU’s business generates a higher return on investment than LPCN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, LPCN’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, WU’s free cash flow was 3% while LPCN converted -0.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WU trades at a forward P/E of 13.76, and a P/S of 2.09, compared to a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 42.59 for LPCN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WU is currently priced at a 15.34% to its one-year price target of 23.53. Comparatively, LPCN is -90.29% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that LPCN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. WU has a beta of 0.81 and LPCN’s beta is 0.16. LPCN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WU has a short ratio of 9.42 compared to a short interest of 0.83 for LPCN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LPCN.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) beats Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WU is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WU is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,