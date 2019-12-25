A Side-by-side Analysis of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) and LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares are down more than -97.65% this year and recently decreased -7.94% or -$0.17 to settle at $1.97. LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), on the other hand, is down -17.36% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $75.59 and has returned -0.84% during the past week.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, LIVN is expected to grow at a 6.30% annual rate. All else equal, LIVN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, NAKD’s free cash flow was 0% while LIVN converted -7.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NAKD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NAKD trades at a P/B of 3.61, compared to a forward P/E of 22.76, a P/B of 2.45, and a P/S of 3.36 for LIVN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NAKD has a short ratio of 1.25 compared to a short interest of 4.07 for LIVN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NAKD.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) beats LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NAKD generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NAKD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, NAKD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.