A Side-by-side Analysis of Cerner Corporation (CERN) and Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares are up more than 40.05% this year and recently increased 0.25% or $0.18 to settle at $73.44. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), on the other hand, is up 41.71% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $32.24 and has returned 3.57% during the past week.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) and Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are the two most active stocks in the Healthcare Information Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CERN to grow earnings at a 13.60% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Cerner Corporation (CERN) has an EBITDA margin of 24.1%. This suggests that CERN underlying business is more profitable CERN’s ROI is 11.20% while EDIT has a ROI of -42.30%. The interpretation is that CERN’s business generates a higher return on investment than EDIT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CERN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.57. Comparatively, EDIT’s free cash flow per share was -0.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, CERN’s free cash flow was 3.34% while EDIT converted -0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CERN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CERN has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 5.10 for EDIT. This means that EDIT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CERN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.24 versus a D/E of 0.00 for EDIT. CERN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CERN trades at a forward P/E of 23.37, a P/B of 5.26, and a P/S of 4.03, compared to a P/B of 7.66, and a P/S of 115.86 for EDIT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CERN is currently priced at a -3.18% to its one-year price target of 75.85. Comparatively, EDIT is -30.98% relative to its price target of 46.71. This suggests that EDIT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CERN has a beta of 0.94 and EDIT’s beta is 2.64. CERN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CERN has a short ratio of 6.19 compared to a short interest of 10.26 for EDIT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CERN.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) beats Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CERN is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CERN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, CERN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.