A Side-by-side Analysis of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares are up more than 21.38% this year and recently increased 0.67% or $1.83 to settle at $273.49. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON), on the other hand, is down -63.17% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $2.32 and has returned -12.12% during the past week.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BDX to grow earnings at a 9.57% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has an EBITDA margin of 23.53%. This suggests that BDX underlying business is more profitable BDX’s ROI is 4.30% while TCON has a ROI of -125.00%. The interpretation is that BDX’s business generates a higher return on investment than TCON’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BDX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.79. Comparatively, TCON’s free cash flow per share was -2.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, BDX’s free cash flow was 4.36% while TCON converted -0.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BDX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BDX has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.60 for TCON. This means that TCON can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BDX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.92 versus a D/E of 1.50 for TCON. TCON is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BDX trades at a forward P/E of 19.59, a P/B of 3.51, and a P/S of 4.28, compared to a P/B of 1.72, for TCON. BDX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BDX is currently priced at a -0.16% to its one-year price target of 273.93. Comparatively, TCON is -84.53% relative to its price target of 15.00. This suggests that TCON is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BDX has a beta of 1.07 and TCON’s beta is 2.19. BDX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BDX has a short ratio of 3.17 compared to a short interest of 0.15 for TCON. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TCON.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BDX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.