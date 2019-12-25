A Side-by-side Analysis of AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) and Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) shares are up more than 44.44% this year and recently decreased -0.31% or -$0.01 to settle at $3.25. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), on the other hand, is up 29.49% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $105.21 and has returned 2.88% during the past week.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) and Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, HAS is expected to grow at a 11.20% annual rate. All else equal, HAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.95% for Hasbro, Inc. (HAS). AKS’s ROI is 17.40% while HAS has a ROI of 9.30%. The interpretation is that AKS’s business generates a higher return on investment than HAS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AKS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, HAS’s free cash flow per share was -0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, AKS’s free cash flow was 0.05% while HAS converted -1.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AKS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AKS has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 2.30 for HAS. This means that HAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AKS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 14.63 versus a D/E of 0.93 for HAS. AKS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AKS trades at a forward P/E of 23.90, a P/B of 7.56, and a P/S of 0.16, compared to a forward P/E of 22.60, a P/B of 7.23, and a P/S of 3.10 for HAS. AKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AKS is currently priced at a 16.91% to its one-year price target of 2.78. Comparatively, HAS is -8.57% relative to its price target of 115.07. This suggests that HAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AKS has a beta of 3.17 and HAS’s beta is 1.03. HAS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AKS has a short ratio of 2.40 compared to a short interest of 4.16 for HAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AKS.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) beats AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HAS generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, HAS is more undervalued relative to its price target.