A Side-by-side Analysis of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares are up more than 20.77% this year and recently increased 0.80% or $0.69 to settle at $87.35. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), on the other hand, is down -3.60% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $10.70 and has returned 0.28% during the past week.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ABT to grow earnings at a 11.23% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AXL is expected to grow at a -4.97% annual rate. All else equal, ABT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.68% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL). ABT’s ROI is 6.10% while AXL has a ROI of 3.00%. The interpretation is that ABT’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ABT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.55. Comparatively, AXL’s free cash flow per share was +1.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, ABT’s free cash flow was 3.18% while AXL converted 1.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ABT has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.80 for AXL. This means that AXL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ABT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.60 versus a D/E of 2.63 for AXL. AXL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ABT trades at a forward P/E of 24.27, a P/B of 4.86, and a P/S of 4.97, compared to a forward P/E of 4.95, a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 0.18 for AXL. ABT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ABT is currently priced at a -7.6% to its one-year price target of 94.53. Comparatively, AXL is -20.15% relative to its price target of 13.40. This suggests that AXL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ABT has a beta of 1.11 and AXL’s beta is 2.24. ABT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ABT has a short ratio of 4.01 compared to a short interest of 5.18 for AXL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ABT.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) beats American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABT is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, ABT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.