2 Top Movers Choose Wisely: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT), Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

The shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. have decreased by more than -25.82% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -2.88% or -$0.04 and now trades at $1.35. The shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM), has jumped by 4.81% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $81.99 and have been able to report a change of 9.86% over the past one week.

The stock of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. and Autohome Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of CKPT is -311.40% while that of ATHM is 19.30%. These figures suggest that ATHM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CKPT.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CKPT’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.11.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CKPT is 1.80 and that of ATHM is 4.00. This implies that it is easier for CKPT to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ATHM. The debt ratio of CKPT is 0.00 compared to 0.00 for ATHM. ATHM can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CKPT.

CKPT currently trades at a P/B of 7.50, and a P/S of 13.53 while ATHM trades at a forward P/E of 19.41, a P/B of 5.06, and a P/S of 8.27. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ATHM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CKPT is currently at a -91.38% to its one-year price target of 15.67. Looking at its rival pricing, ATHM is at a -1.09% relative to its price target of 82.89.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CKPT is given a 1.70 while 2.50 placed for ATHM. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for ATHM stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CKPT is 2.74 while that of ATHM is just 6.47. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CKPT stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. defeats that of Autohome Inc. when the two are compared, with CKPT taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. CKPT happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CKPT is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CKPT is better on when it is viewed on short interest.