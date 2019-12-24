Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) and Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Go Head-to-head

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares are up more than 40.60% this year and recently increased 1.07% or $0.47 to settle at $44.40. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), on the other hand, is up 54.75% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $132.37 and has returned 4.67% during the past week.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, ZTS is expected to grow at a 11.73% annual rate. All else equal, ZTS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 38.47% for Zoetis Inc. (ZTS).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. Z’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.51. Comparatively, ZTS’s free cash flow per share was +0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, Z’s free cash flow was -23.48% while ZTS converted 5.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZTS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Z trades at a P/B of 2.67, and a P/S of 2.93, compared to a forward P/E of 32.97, a P/B of 23.64, and a P/S of 10.28 for ZTS. Z is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. Z is currently priced at a -4.52% to its one-year price target of 46.50. Comparatively, ZTS is -4.51% relative to its price target of 138.62. This suggests that Z is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. Z has a short ratio of 10.53 compared to a short interest of 2.31 for ZTS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZTS.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) beats Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZTS has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, Z is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ZTS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.