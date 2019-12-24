Xunlei Limited (XNET) vs. Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN): Comparing the Application Software Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares are up more than 34.71% this year and recently decreased -0.43% or -$0.02 to settle at $4.58. Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), on the other hand, is down -36.10% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $3.08 and has returned 10.00% during the past week.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect XNET to grow earnings at a 19.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RBBN is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, XNET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. XNET’s ROI is -12.80% while RBBN has a ROI of -10.30%. The interpretation is that RBBN’s business generates a higher return on investment than XNET’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, XNET’s free cash flow was 0% while RBBN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XNET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. XNET has a current ratio of 3.20 compared to 1.20 for RBBN. This means that XNET can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XNET’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.04 versus a D/E of 0.14 for RBBN. RBBN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XNET trades at a P/B of 1.00, and a P/S of 1.81, compared to a forward P/E of 5.75, a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 0.60 for RBBN. XNET is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. XNET is currently priced at a -61.83% to its one-year price target of 12.00. Comparatively, RBBN is -36.23% relative to its price target of 4.83. This suggests that XNET is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. XNET has a beta of 2.04 and RBBN’s beta is 1.24. RBBN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. XNET has a short ratio of 1.43 compared to a short interest of 1.67 for RBBN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XNET.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) beats Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XNET is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. XNET is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, XNET has better sentiment signals based on short interest.