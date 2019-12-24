Xperi Corporation (XPER) vs. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA): Comparing the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) shares are up more than 2.23% this year and recently increased 3.07% or $0.56 to settle at $18.80. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA), on the other hand, is up 18.41% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $29.97 and has returned 2.29% during the past week.

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect XPER to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.28% for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA). XPER’s ROI is 0.80% while HTA has a ROI of 2.60%. The interpretation is that HTA’s business generates a higher return on investment than XPER’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. XPER’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.45. Comparatively, HTA’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, XPER’s free cash flow was 0.01% while HTA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XPER is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

XPER’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.85 for HTA. HTA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

XPER trades at a forward P/E of 9.04, a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 2.42, compared to a forward P/E of 86.37, a P/B of 1.96, and a P/S of 8.98 for HTA. XPER is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. XPER is currently priced at a -34.61% to its one-year price target of 28.75. Comparatively, HTA is -8.32% relative to its price target of 32.69. This suggests that XPER is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. XPER has a beta of 0.30 and HTA’s beta is 0.30. HTA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. XPER has a short ratio of 9.86 compared to a short interest of 9.48 for HTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HTA.

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) beats Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XPER is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, XPER is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, XPER is more undervalued relative to its price target.