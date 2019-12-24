W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) vs. Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): Comparing the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry’s Most Active Stocks

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares are up more than 30.34% this year and recently decreased -1.10% or -$0.06 to settle at $5.37. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), on the other hand, is up 19.91% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $47.76 and has returned 5.38% during the past week.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, ATH is expected to grow at a 12.29% annual rate. All else equal, ATH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) has an EBITDA margin of 65.29%. This suggests that WTI underlying business is more profitable WTI’s ROI is 95.30% while ATH has a ROI of 13.10%. The interpretation is that WTI’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATH’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. WTI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.35. Comparatively, ATH’s free cash flow per share was +2.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, WTI’s free cash flow was 0.01% while ATH converted 5.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ATH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WTI trades at a forward P/E of 18.20, and a P/S of 1.45, compared to a forward P/E of 6.37, a P/B of 0.65, and a P/S of 0.60 for ATH. WTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WTI is currently priced at a -29.34% to its one-year price target of 7.60. Comparatively, ATH is -12.59% relative to its price target of 54.64. This suggests that WTI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WTI has a short ratio of 4.30 compared to a short interest of 2.93 for ATH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ATH.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) beats W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATH is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ATH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, ATH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.