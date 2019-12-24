Which one would appeal to long-term investors? Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK), Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

The shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. have increased by more than 74.19% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 10.28% or $3.31 and now trades at $35.50. The shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), has slumped by -21.30% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $17.59 and have been able to report a change of 4.14% over the past one week.

The stock of Luckin Coffee Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of LK is 105.80% while that of COG is 18.70%. These figures suggest that LK ventures generate a higher ROI than that of COG.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, LK’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.01, while that of COG is positive 1.68.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for LK is 4.20 and that of COG is 1.40. This implies that it is easier for LK to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than COG. The debt ratio of LK is 0.04 compared to 0.55 for COG. COG can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than LK.

LK currently trades at a P/B of 9.29, and a P/S of 17.66 while COG trades at a forward P/E of 13.87, a P/B of 3.28, and a P/S of 3.13. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, COG is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of LK is currently at a 20.3% to its one-year price target of 29.51. Looking at its rival pricing, COG is at a -18.49% relative to its price target of 21.58.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), LK is given a 2.10 while 2.40 placed for COG. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for COG stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for LK is 3.28 while that of COG is just 3.13. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for COG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Luckin Coffee Inc. defeats that of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation when the two are compared, with LK taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. LK happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, LK is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for LK is better on when it is viewed on short interest.