Which one would appeal to long-term investors? Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH)

The shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation have increased by more than 146.53% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.25% or -$0.09 and now trades at $7.10. The shares of Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), has slumped by -15.16% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $70.41 and have been able to report a change of -4.88% over the past one week.

The stock of Eldorado Gold Corporation and Arch Coal, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of EGO is -10.00% while that of ARCH is 32.20%. These figures suggest that ARCH ventures generate a higher ROI than that of EGO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, EGO’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of ARCH is positive 1.88.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for EGO is 2.30 and that of ARCH is 2.50. This implies that it is easier for EGO to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ARCH. The debt ratio of EGO is 0.16 compared to 0.43 for ARCH. ARCH can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than EGO.

EGO currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.38, a P/B of 0.34, and a P/S of 2.21 while ARCH trades at a forward P/E of 5.87, a P/B of 1.57, and a P/S of 0.46. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, EGO is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of EGO is currently at a 258.59% to its one-year price target of 1.98. Looking at its rival pricing, ARCH is at a -28.57% relative to its price target of 98.57.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), EGO is given a 3.00 while 2.00 placed for ARCH. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for EGO stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for EGO is 1.19 while that of ARCH is just 12.97. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for EGO stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Eldorado Gold Corporation defeats that of Arch Coal, Inc. when the two are compared, with EGO taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. EGO happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, EGO is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for EGO is better on when it is viewed on short interest.