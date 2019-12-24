Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) vs. HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR): Which is the Better Investment?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares are up more than 37.88% this year and recently decreased -0.03% or -$0.01 to settle at $30.14. HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR), on the other hand, is down -27.71% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $1.80 and has returned 25.87% during the past week.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) are the two most active stocks in the Lumber, Wood Production industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WY to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HPR is expected to grow at a 31.00% annual rate. All else equal, HPR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 103.38% for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR). WY’s ROI is 7.20% while HPR has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that WY’s business generates a higher return on investment than HPR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. WY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, HPR’s free cash flow per share was -0.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, WY’s free cash flow was -0.8% while HPR converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HPR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. WY has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 0.60 for HPR. This means that WY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 0.70 for HPR. WY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WY trades at a forward P/E of 39.30, a P/B of 2.61, and a P/S of 3.38, compared to a P/B of 0.34, and a P/S of 0.85 for HPR. WY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WY is currently priced at a -6.22% to its one-year price target of 32.14. Comparatively, HPR is -47.98% relative to its price target of 3.46. This suggests that HPR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WY has a beta of 1.62 and HPR’s beta is 3.44. WY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WY has a short ratio of 3.57 compared to a short interest of 19.94 for HPR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WY.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) beats Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HPR generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HPR is more undervalued relative to its price target.