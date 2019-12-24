Ventas, Inc. (VTR) vs. First BanCorp. (FBP): Breaking Down the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares are down more than -1.89% this year and recently increased 0.05% or $0.03 to settle at $57.48. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP), on the other hand, is up 23.49% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $10.62 and has returned -0.56% during the past week.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect VTR to grow earnings at a -0.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FBP is expected to grow at a 18.90% annual rate. All else equal, FBP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 60.92% for First BanCorp. (FBP). VTR’s ROI is 4.30% while FBP has a ROI of 21.80%. The interpretation is that FBP’s business generates a higher return on investment than VTR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, FBP’s free cash flow per share was +0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, VTR’s free cash flow was -2.59% while FBP converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FBP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.11 versus a D/E of 0.09 for FBP. VTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VTR trades at a forward P/E of 49.09, a P/B of 1.96, and a P/S of 5.63, compared to a forward P/E of 11.58, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 3.40 for FBP. VTR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VTR is currently priced at a -7.13% to its one-year price target of 61.89. Comparatively, FBP is -17.03% relative to its price target of 12.80. This suggests that FBP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. VTR has a beta of 0.15 and FBP’s beta is 1.57. VTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VTR has a short ratio of 2.62 compared to a short interest of 1.49 for FBP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FBP.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) beats Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FBP higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FBP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FBP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FBP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.