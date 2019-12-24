Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) Go Head-to-head

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares are up more than 30.51% this year and recently increased 1.65% or $2.93 to settle at $180.40. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI), on the other hand, is down -42.24% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $11.87 and has returned 0.17% during the past week.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) and Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) are the two most active stocks in the Railroads industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect UNP to grow earnings at a 10.10% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.94% for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI). UNP’s ROI is 15.50% while REZI has a ROI of 3.80%. The interpretation is that UNP’s business generates a higher return on investment than REZI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. UNP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.07. Comparatively, REZI’s free cash flow per share was -0.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNP’s free cash flow was 3.25% while REZI converted -1.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. UNP has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.20 for REZI. This means that REZI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UNP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.43 versus a D/E of 0.80 for REZI. UNP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UNP trades at a forward P/E of 18.89, a P/B of 7.00, and a P/S of 5.67, compared to a forward P/E of 12.24, a P/B of 0.93, and a P/S of 0.30 for REZI. UNP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. UNP is currently priced at a -0.94% to its one-year price target of 182.12. Comparatively, REZI is 5.51% relative to its price target of 11.25. This suggests that UNP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. UNP has a short ratio of 2.12 compared to a short interest of 2.63 for REZI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNP.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) beats Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNP is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. UNP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UNP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.