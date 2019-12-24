Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) vs. AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB): Which is the Better Investment?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares are up more than 21.96% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.05 to settle at $21.55. AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), on the other hand, is down -73.91% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $16.64 and has returned 1.46% during the past week.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) and AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect UAA to grow earnings at a 35.16% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. UAA’s ROI is 1.20% while ANAB has a ROI of -13.50%. The interpretation is that UAA’s business generates a higher return on investment than ANAB’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. UAA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, ANAB’s free cash flow per share was -0.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, UAA’s free cash flow was -0.78% while ANAB converted -0.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ANAB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. UAA has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 14.30 for ANAB. This means that ANAB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UAA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27 versus a D/E of 0.01 for ANAB. UAA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UAA trades at a forward P/E of 44.90, a P/B of 4.52, and a P/S of 1.74, compared to a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 93.25 for ANAB. UAA is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. UAA is currently priced at a 3.06% to its one-year price target of 20.91. Comparatively, ANAB is -55.16% relative to its price target of 37.11. This suggests that ANAB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. UAA has a short ratio of 7.49 compared to a short interest of 3.36 for ANAB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ANAB.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) beats Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ANAB is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ANAB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ANAB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ANAB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.