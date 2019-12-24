Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) vs. American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK): Which is the Better Investment?

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares are up more than 178.87% this year and recently increased 1.20% or $0.28 to settle at $23.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK), on the other hand, is up 35.20% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $122.72 and has returned 2.95% during the past week.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) and American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect UCTT to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AWK is expected to grow at a 8.20% annual rate. All else equal, UCTT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 35.1% for American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK). UCTT’s ROI is 6.10% while AWK has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that UCTT’s business generates a higher return on investment than AWK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. UCTT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, AWK’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, UCTT’s free cash flow was 1.38% while AWK converted -0.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UCTT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. UCTT has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 0.50 for AWK. This means that UCTT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UCTT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 1.48 for AWK. AWK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UCTT trades at a forward P/E of 18.57, a P/B of 2.12, and a P/S of 0.90, compared to a forward P/E of 31.60, a P/B of 3.59, and a P/S of 6.24 for AWK. UCTT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. UCTT is currently priced at a 6.88% to its one-year price target of 22.10. Comparatively, AWK is -2.6% relative to its price target of 126.00. This suggests that AWK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. UCTT has a beta of 1.21 and AWK’s beta is 0.06. AWK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. UCTT has a short ratio of 8.24 compared to a short interest of 4.25 for AWK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AWK.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) beats American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UCTT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UCTT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,