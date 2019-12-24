Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) vs. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU): Breaking Down the Specialty Retail, Other Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares are up more than 3.34% this year and recently increased 1.01% or $2.52 to settle at $253.02. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), on the other hand, is up 127.99% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $124.96 and has returned 1.79% during the past week.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ULTA to grow earnings at a 8.49% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EDU is expected to grow at a 25.69% annual rate. All else equal, EDU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.93% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). ULTA’s ROI is 35.90% while EDU has a ROI of 8.70%. The interpretation is that ULTA’s business generates a higher return on investment than EDU’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ULTA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.38. Comparatively, EDU’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, ULTA’s free cash flow was 1.17% while EDU converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ULTA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ULTA has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.50 for EDU. This means that ULTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ULTA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.04 for EDU. EDU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ULTA trades at a forward P/E of 19.30, a P/B of 7.88, and a P/S of 2.01, compared to a forward P/E of 27.01, a P/B of 7.89, and a P/S of 5.95 for EDU. ULTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ULTA is currently priced at a -9.97% to its one-year price target of 281.04. Comparatively, EDU is -5.98% relative to its price target of 132.91. This suggests that ULTA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ULTA has a beta of 1.13 and EDU’s beta is 1.45. ULTA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ULTA has a short ratio of 2.66 compared to a short interest of 2.83 for EDU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ULTA.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) beats New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ULTA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ULTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ULTA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ULTA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.