TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) vs. SEI Investments Company (SEIC): Breaking Down the Printed Circuit Boards Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares are up more than 52.88% this year and recently decreased -1.88% or -$0.28 to settle at $14.88. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), on the other hand, is up 43.18% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $66.15 and has returned 0.53% during the past week.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are the two most active stocks in the Printed Circuit Boards industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TTMI to grow earnings at a 9.36% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SEIC is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, SEIC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.5% for SEI Investments Company (SEIC). TTMI’s ROI is 8.90% while SEIC has a ROI of 20.90%. The interpretation is that SEIC’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTMI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TTMI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.24. Comparatively, SEIC’s free cash flow per share was +0.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, TTMI’s free cash flow was 0.89% while SEIC converted 9.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SEIC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TTMI has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 5.70 for SEIC. This means that SEIC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TTMI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.18 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SEIC. TTMI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TTMI trades at a forward P/E of 11.89, a P/B of 1.26, and a P/S of 0.60, compared to a forward P/E of 18.60, a P/B of 5.86, and a P/S of 6.17 for SEIC. TTMI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TTMI is currently priced at a -5.16% to its one-year price target of 15.69. Comparatively, SEIC is -0.68% relative to its price target of 66.60. This suggests that TTMI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TTMI has a beta of 2.59 and SEIC’s beta is 1.32. SEIC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TTMI has a short ratio of 14.86 compared to a short interest of 3.01 for SEIC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SEIC.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) beats TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SEIC , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TTMI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, SEIC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.