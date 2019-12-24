Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) and TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) Go Head-to-head

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares are up more than 27.75% this year and recently increased 1.20% or $0.41 to settle at $34.57. TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), on the other hand, is up 13.74% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $14.03 and has returned 2.63% during the past week.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) and TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are the two most active stocks in the Lodging industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TCOM to grow earnings at a 13.68% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CGBD is expected to grow at a 2.00% annual rate. All else equal, TCOM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. TCOM’s ROI is 1.20% while CGBD has a ROI of 5.40%. The interpretation is that CGBD’s business generates a higher return on investment than TCOM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, TCOM’s free cash flow was 0% while CGBD converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TCOM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TCOM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.57 versus a D/E of 1.23 for CGBD. CGBD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TCOM trades at a forward P/E of 3.10, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 3.81, compared to a forward P/E of 8.16, a P/B of 0.85, and a P/S of 3.67 for CGBD. TCOM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TCOM has a short ratio of 3.06 compared to a short interest of 1.10 for CGBD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CGBD.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) beats TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TCOM is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.