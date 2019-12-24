Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) vs. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI): Which is the Better Investment?

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), on the other hand, is up 73.11% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $6.41 and has returned 0.23% during the past week.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, BDSI is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, BDSI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.48% for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI). TTNP’s ROI is -74.50% while BDSI has a ROI of -29.10%. The interpretation is that BDSI’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTNP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TTNP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.22. Comparatively, BDSI’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, TTNP’s free cash flow was -0.19% while BDSI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BDSI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TTNP has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.30 for BDSI. This means that BDSI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TTNP trades at a P/S of 2.62, compared to a forward P/E of 20.86, a P/B of 8.43, and a P/S of 5.94 for BDSI. TTNP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TTNP is currently priced at a -97.7% to its one-year price target of 6.97. Comparatively, BDSI is -23.05% relative to its price target of 8.33. This suggests that TTNP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TTNP has a beta of 1.11 and BDSI’s beta is 0.45. BDSI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TTNP has a short ratio of 0.39 compared to a short interest of 2.10 for BDSI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TTNP.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) beats Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BDSI has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, TTNP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,