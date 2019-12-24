TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) vs. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL): Comparing the Wireless Communications Industry’s Most Active Stocks

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) shares are up more than 26.66% this year and recently increased 0.81% or $0.15 to settle at $18.68. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL), on the other hand, is down -23.36% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $10.37 and has returned 0.97% during the past week.

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TSU to grow earnings at a 5.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ENBL is expected to grow at a -4.50% annual rate. All else equal, TSU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.95% for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL). TSU’s ROI is 13.20% while ENBL has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that TSU’s business generates a higher return on investment than ENBL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TSU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.46. Comparatively, ENBL’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, TSU’s free cash flow was 4.79% while ENBL converted 0.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TSU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TSU has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.50 for ENBL. This means that TSU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TSU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.45 versus a D/E of 0.62 for ENBL. ENBL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TSU trades at a forward P/E of 20.04, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 2.08, compared to a forward P/E of 10.47, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 1.43 for ENBL. TSU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TSU is currently priced at a -1.27% to its one-year price target of 18.92. Comparatively, ENBL is -27.48% relative to its price target of 14.30. This suggests that ENBL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TSU has a beta of 0.95 and ENBL’s beta is 1.22. TSU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TSU has a short ratio of 4.15 compared to a short interest of 2.92 for ENBL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ENBL.

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) beats Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TSU is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.