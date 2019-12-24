The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) vs. Discover Financial Services (DFS): Which is the Better Investment?

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares are up more than 36.46% this year and recently decreased -0.18% or -$0.29 to settle at $159.53. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), on the other hand, is up 44.69% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $85.34 and has returned -0.92% during the past week.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PNC to grow earnings at a 5.58% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DFS is expected to grow at a 10.20% annual rate. All else equal, DFS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 83.08% for Discover Financial Services (DFS). PNC’s ROI is 10.00% while DFS has a ROI of 12.90%. The interpretation is that DFS’s business generates a higher return on investment than PNC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PNC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.40. Comparatively, DFS’s free cash flow per share was +1.95. On a percent-of-sales basis, PNC’s free cash flow was 7.57% while DFS converted 4.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PNC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 2.19 for DFS. DFS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PNC trades at a forward P/E of 13.50, a P/B of 1.43, and a P/S of 5.07, compared to a forward P/E of 8.94, a P/B of 2.43, and a P/S of 2.25 for DFS. PNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PNC is currently priced at a 3.54% to its one-year price target of 154.07. Comparatively, DFS is -7.49% relative to its price target of 92.25. This suggests that DFS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PNC has a beta of 1.14 and DFS’s beta is 1.62. PNC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PNC has a short ratio of 2.97 compared to a short interest of 3.35 for DFS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PNC.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) beats The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DFS has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, DFS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, DFS is more undervalued relative to its price target.