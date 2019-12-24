The Medicines Company (MDCO) and At F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Going Head-to-head

The shares of The Medicines Company have increased by more than 342.37% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.10% or -$0.08 and now trades at $84.67. The shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), has jumped by 30.49% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $12.84 and have been able to report a change of 2.97% over the past one week.

The stock of The Medicines Company and F.N.B. Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that MDCO will grow it’s earning at a 37.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to FNB which will have a positive growth at a 10.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of MDCO implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of MDCO is -18.20% while that of FNB is 11.70%. These figures suggest that FNB ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MDCO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, MDCO’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.99, while that of FNB is positive 10.34.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MDCO is currently at a 9.18% to its one-year price target of 77.55. Looking at its rival pricing, FNB is at a -7.02% relative to its price target of 13.81.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MDCO is given a 2.70 while 1.90 placed for FNB. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for MDCO stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MDCO is 6.16 while that of FNB is just 4.49. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for FNB stock.

Conclusion

The stock of The Medicines Company defeats that of F.N.B. Corporation when the two are compared, with MDCO taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. MDCO happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MDCO is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MDCO is better on when it is viewed on short interest.