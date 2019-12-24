The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Go Head-to-head

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares are up more than 11.63% this year and recently decreased -0.04% or -$0.01 to settle at $23.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), on the other hand, is up 29.67% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $170.02 and has returned 0.85% during the past week.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) are the two most active stocks in the Advertising Agencies industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect IPG to grow earnings at a 4.55% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADP is expected to grow at a 14.85% annual rate. All else equal, ADP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 25% for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). IPG’s ROI is 12.20% while ADP has a ROI of 31.20%. The interpretation is that ADP’s business generates a higher return on investment than IPG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, IPG’s free cash flow was -0.84% while ADP converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ADP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. IPG has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.00 for ADP. This means that IPG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IPG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.46 versus a D/E of 1.03 for ADP. IPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IPG trades at a forward P/E of 11.60, a P/B of 3.61, and a P/S of 0.88, compared to a forward P/E of 24.54, a P/B of 13.72, and a P/S of 5.13 for ADP. IPG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. IPG is currently priced at a -6.65% to its one-year price target of 24.67. Comparatively, ADP is -5.33% relative to its price target of 179.59. This suggests that IPG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. IPG has a beta of 1.11 and ADP’s beta is 0.87. ADP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. IPG has a short ratio of 6.91 compared to a short interest of 2.22 for ADP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADP.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) beats The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADP higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, IPG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ADP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.